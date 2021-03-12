STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,055 polling booths identified as sensitive, 580 critical: Police

The number of sensitive booths has increased compared to the recent local body polls which saw 1,850 booths tagged as sensitive

Published: 12th March 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have identified 4,055 polling booths in the state as sensitive as Kerala is inching towards the Assembly polls. The number of sensitive booths has increased in the state compared to the recent local body polls which saw 1,850 booths tagged as sensitive. As per the figures presented by state police before Deepak Mishra, Special Police Observer appointed by the Election Commission, on Wednesday, there were 580 critical booths in the state that require close security monitoring. Of these, 346 critical booths fall in 213 Left Wing Extremism-affected (LWE) locations.

All these LWE-affected locations fall in three northern districts - Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. There was an increase in the number of critical booths in LWE-affected locations as there were around 315 such booths during the Lok Sabha polls, police sources said.

As the number of polling booths has increased to more than 40,000, the number of security personnel will also see a record increase. As per initial plans, close to 50,000 cops will be deployed to provide security during the polls, which is a new high. Of them, 39,000 will be from the state police, while 10,400 will be from Central and other state forces.

Mishra on Wednesday met the state police chief and other senior IPS officers to take stock of the existing security situation in the state. A cop who attended the meeting said the number of sensitive booths can go up in the coming days. “Till we fully know which all parties and persons are contesting polls, we cannot give the exact number of sensitive booths. We have just made a preliminary observation and presented it before Mishra. The exact number will be finalised later,” the officer said. 

Comments

