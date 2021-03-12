Giant killer recalls VS’ Mararikulam defeat and what it did to CPM leader

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The defeat of Communist stalwart V S Achuthanandan in Mararikulam constituency in 1996 was the biggest surprise outcome of the factional feud in state CPM. The then probable CM of the CPM was defeated by Congress’ P J Francis by 1,965 votes.Francis, the giant killer, says the defeat turned VS into a popular leader in the state. “I entered the fray expecting a hat-trick of defeats in the assembly elections.

A K Antony and then DCC president Vasudeva Sharma reached my home and asked me to file my nomination papers. I was hesitant and tried to send them back, but Antony forced me to contest one more time. Half-mindedly, I obeyed,” recalled Francis sitting on the corridor of his Pallikkathayyil house at Convent Square here.

“From the beginning of electioneering, I was sure about my third defeat. In the earlier two elections, I was defeated by illustrious CPM leader K R Gowri in Aroor assembly constituency. Alappuzha was a Communist bastion and Mararikulam its fort at that time. If the Congress arranged a public function, it should end before sunset those days. Otherwise, those who attended would definitely face an attack by CPM workers. So, I had never thought about victory till the results came out,” Francis said.

“The factional feud between VS and E K Nayanar groups was at its zenith at that time. The CITU lobby was against VS and it reflected in the poll. They (CPM workers) cross-voted in the constituency, leading to my victory,” he said. “VS was not ready to accept defeat. He moved the High Court and later the Supreme Court. The case continued till 2001, but the verdicts were in my favour,” he said.

“The defeat made VS more humane than an ardent Communist. He started to engage in humanitarian activities more than toeing the party line from then and it slowly turned him into a more people-friendly leader in the following years.”