Husband hangs self after murdering wife

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man hanged himself after beating his wife to death at Atholi here. Shobhana Vadakke Changaroth, 50, a resident of Atholi Kudakkallu, was beaten to death with a wooden log around 9.30 pm on Wednesday by her husband Krishnan, 59.Before killing his wife, Krishnan switched on the TV and set the volume high so that neighbours won’t hear her cries.

“The couple had family issues and there were frequent fights. He reportedly suspected the woman. There were not many bloodstains on the bed and police believe that the victim might have been awake during the attack. The man left the crime scene after ensuring the death of his wife. These are just primary conclusions,” said Balachandran, SHO, Atholi police station.

80-YEAR-OLD KILLS WIFE, ENDS LIFE AT KADAMAKKUDY

Kochi: An 80-year-old man suffering from mental ailment murdered his wife and committed suicide. The incident took place at Chennoor in Kadamakkudy on Wednesday night. Varapuzha police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Joseph and his wife, Leela, 76, were found dead at their house around 10 pm on Wednesday. “It was found that Joseph killed his wife using an axe and later took his by hanging from the ceiling of the house. Joseph suffered from mental ailment,” said a police official.