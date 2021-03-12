KC(M) Piravom candidate ‘expelled’ from CPM

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid protests among the CPM cadre against giving the Kuttiyadi seat to the Kerala Congress (M), controversies over the new ally’s candidate in Piravom has put the LDF in a fix. On Wednesday evening, the KC (M) announced Dr Sindhumol Jacob, vice president of Uzhavoor block panchayat, as its candidate for Piravom. But her selection comes even as she is holding a CPM membership at the Uzhavoor North branch. The development led to an allegation that Sindhumol’s candidature was decided as per an understanding between the CPM and the KC (M).

Subsequently, the CPM Uzhavoor area committee revoked her primary membership of the party citing she was involved in anti-party activities. That aggravated the confusion further as CPM cadre in Piravom would be forced to work for a person who was expelled from the party.Later, the CPM district leadership clarified that Sindhumol was not expelled but that she was a former member of the party.

“As per party rules, each member of the CPM should renew membership every year. Since Sindhu failed to renew her membership this year, she is no longer a CPM member. Also, it is the CPM district committee which has the authority to expel a person from the party,” said V N Vasavan, CPM Kottayam district secretary.

Vasavan said Sindhu is the most eligible candidate for Piravom constituency as she has never tasted a defeat in local body elections since 2005. Sindhumol told TNIE that she was selected for the Piravom seat after consultation between the leaderships of the CPM and the KC (M), and there was no confusion in the coalition over her candidature. “I have always been part of the LDF. Hence workers know me well. These kinds of issues won’t affect the LDF in the elections. I have already started campaigning in the constituency and CPM workers are offering wholehearted support,” she said.