STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KC(M) Piravom candidate ‘expelled’ from CPM

 Amid protests among the CPM cadre against giving the Kuttiyadi seat to the Kerala Congress (M), controversies over the new ally’s candidate in Piravom has put the LDF in a fix.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

KC(M) candidate for Piravom constituency Dr Sindhumol Jacob posing for a photograph at the party headquarters in Kottayam on Thursday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid protests among the CPM cadre against giving the Kuttiyadi seat to the Kerala Congress (M), controversies over the new ally’s candidate in Piravom has put the LDF in a fix. On Wednesday evening, the KC (M) announced Dr Sindhumol Jacob, vice president of Uzhavoor block panchayat, as its candidate for Piravom. But her selection comes even as she is holding a CPM membership at the Uzhavoor North branch. The development led to an allegation that Sindhumol’s candidature was decided as per an understanding between the CPM and the KC (M). 

Subsequently, the CPM Uzhavoor area committee revoked her primary membership of the party citing she was involved in anti-party activities. That aggravated the confusion further as CPM cadre in Piravom would be forced to work for a person who was expelled from the party.Later, the CPM district leadership clarified that Sindhumol was not expelled but that she was a former member of the party. 

“As per party rules, each member of the CPM should renew membership every year. Since Sindhu failed to renew her membership this year, she is no longer a CPM member. Also, it is the CPM district committee which has the authority to expel a person from the party,” said V N Vasavan, CPM Kottayam district secretary.

Vasavan said Sindhu is the most eligible candidate for Piravom constituency as she has never tasted a defeat in local body elections since 2005. Sindhumol told TNIE that she was selected for the Piravom seat after consultation between the leaderships of the CPM and the KC (M), and there was no confusion in the coalition over her candidature. “I have always been part of the LDF. Hence workers know me well. These kinds of issues won’t affect the LDF in the elections. I have already started campaigning in the constituency and CPM workers are offering wholehearted support,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Piravom KC(M) CPM
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp