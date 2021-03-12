Kerala Elections 2021: Congress candidate list out on Friday

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the earlier announcement that the Congress candidate list will be announced on Thursday, it has yet again been pushed to Friday. The more the delay, the expectations on the candidate list of the Congress are increasing manifold. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have said that the candidate list in the 92 constituencies will be released after the meeting of central election committee which will be held under the aegis of the Congress president in New Delhi on Friday evening.

While the LDF has already kicked off its election conventions, the delay on the part of the Congress has sent mixed feelings among party leaders back in the state. But the Congress camp exuded confidence that the list will get appreciation from the common people as they have earmarked 60 per cent of seats to youths, women and new faces who have ‘winnability.’

But the ‘A’ group led by former chief minister Oommen Chandy is disappointed with the way their nominees like K C Joseph MLA, UDF convener M M Hassan, former MLAs K Babu, Palode Ravi and Varkala Kahar and Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash have been sidelined in the candidate list.

“Oommen Chandy loyalist and KPCC vice-president T Siddique was initially considered for Kalpetta. But the Mananthavady Bishop has demanded to field a Roman Catholic candidate there. In the case of another blue-eyed boy of Oommen Chandy, KPCC vice-president P C Vishnunadh, his seat is also hanging in balance. It is true that his name was initially considered in five seats which has since been cut short,” a prominent ‘A’ group leader told TNIE.

The ‘A’ group mostly comprises war horses with very few young leaders like Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, Siddique and Vishnunadh in their kitty. But the ‘I’ group led by Chennithala has more number of MLAs, youth leaders like K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, KPCC general secretaries Jyothikumar Chamakkala and Mathew Kuzhalnadan, KPCC secretary B R M Shafeer and many young leaders.“Chennithala could cash in on the youth label as most of them are raw. But the majority of the youth leaders in the Oommen Chandy camp like Siddique and Vishnunadh have tasted defeat in the previous elections,” a KPCC office-bearer told TNIE.