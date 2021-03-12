STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala industries hit as migrant workers head home for elections

With only a few interstate trains available, the workers hire buses to return to native places 

Published: 12th March 2021 03:03 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Industries in Kerala have started facing manpower shortage owing to upcoming assembly elections as most of the workers are returning to their home states to cast votes. As the state heavily relies on migrant workers, elections in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will make the situation worse in the coming days.Sixty per cent of migrant labourers are from West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu. In districts like Ernakulam, the migrant workforce from these states is as high as 90 per cent. There are workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh in Kerala. But their number is comparatively limited.

According to Binoy Peter, an expert on internal migration with the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, unlike in previous elections in Assam, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a crucial factor behind mass movement of labourers to their native places to cast votes this time. Similarly, in West Bengal, the current election is considered crucial. “Workers have started returning to native places. The impact of this movement is visible in several sectors. The arrival of workers from Assam and West Bengal is almost nil now. There will be a labour shortage across Kerala, especially in Ernakulam. The major sectors to face crisis will be plywood, construction and hospitality,” he said.

Perumbavoor and Kothamangalam, the hub of timber industries in state, have 90 per cent of workers from West Bengal and Assam. “The workers from Assam have already returned to their native places for the election. West Bengal natives have started moving.

The production of plywood will come down in the coming days. It is difficult to replace such a large number of workers. Plywood industry will be hit till these workers return after the elections,” M M Mujeeb Rahman, president of Sawmill Owners and Plywood Manufacturers Association (SOPMA), said.

Usually, workers from Tamil Nadu used to return to their native place only a few days before the polling date. But this time they are moving weeks ahead due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. “If Covid cases increase, we may not be able to cast our votes. So we are planning to go home by next week,” said Murugan, who runs a tea stall in Kochi. With limited inter-state trains available, migrant workers are hiring buses to travel to native places in West Bengal and Assam. “Several tourist buses in Kerala have started trips to Assam and West Bengal,” Binoy said.

Comments

