Rebellion simmering within UDF in Palakkad

Published: 12th March 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/PALAKKA: Even as the UDF’s main constituents — the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League — are set to announce their candidates’ list on Friday, the two parties are facing an uproar from within in several constituencies following indications that some leaders may not get the nod. 

In Palakkad, former Congress MLA A V Gopinath has fallen out with the district leadership saying local party workers have been cold-shouldered and that ‘groupism’ in Congress is destroying the grand old party. Gopinath wants an organisational reshuffle in the district leadership as V K Srikandan, who was elected MP, also holds the post of Palakkad DCC president. He said he will wait till Friday evening for a response from the Congress leadership on his demands before announcing his future course of action.

Group seat-sharing formula affecting selection process

Veteran Congress leader P J Kurien too came out against the ‘groupism’ in the party, saying it was high time the High Command reins in the unhealthy practice. The ‘A’ and ‘I’ group seatsharing formula is also affecting the selection of suitable candidates in many constituencies including Muvattupuzha and Tripunithura. Meanwhile, in the IUML, scam-tainted V K Ebrahim Kunju is adamant on contesting from Kalamassery despite a strong sentiment within the p a r t y a g a i n s t h i s candidature. “A candidate can be selected in Kalamassery only with the consent of Kunju.

However, he is raising the banner of protest in party forums. The League can’t go ahead upsetting him as he can ensure the defeat of the party candidate in Kalamassery,” said a source. While Chandy is lobbying for his loyalist K Babu in Tripunithura, Chennithala is p i t c h i n g f o r J o s e p h Vazhakkan’s candidature in Muvattupuzha. As a compromise, ‘A’ group may agree to vacate the Tripunithura seat, but the new candidate should have the consent of Babu. In Muvattupuzha, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is putting his foot down for the candidature of Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

