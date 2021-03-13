Oommen Chandy not in Nemom, ‘A’ group leaders breathe easy

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaders of the ‘A’ group in the Congress heaved a sigh of relief on Friday after the state unit leaders declared in New Delhi that former chief minister Oommen Chandy would contest the coming assembly elections from his Puthuppally constituency. The group leaders had been fuming since his name was suggested for the Nemom seat. They felt that the Congress had fallen into the trap laid by the CPM which alleged an “adjustment” between the Congress and the BJP in Nemom after the saffron party threw enough hints that its former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan would be fielded there.

The Chandy camp was peeved with Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran as he was the first one to propose Chandy’s name in Nemom. However, on the first day itself, Chandy had expressed his reservation over such a move. Halfway through the screening committee meeting in New Delhi, the Nemom candidature came up for discussion.

Already, the ‘A’ group was a wounded lot with many of their senior leaders having been sidelined in the probable candidate list. For a person like Chandy, who is a household name in his hometown of Puthuppally from where he had been elected to the assembly for a record 11 times, ditching his voters now was unthinkable. Moreover, the 77-year-old did not favour his son, Chandy Oommen, contesting from the seat at this juncture.

A senior Congress MP and a trusted lieutenant of Chandy told TNIE that the Congress leadership should not have given undue prominence to Nemom. “The pros and cons of Oommen Chandy contesting from Nemom should have been discussed by the party leadership before coming up with such a proposal. As far as we are concerned, Chandy has categorically stated that he will contest only from Puthuppally,” he said.

The BJP has been dilly-dallying on Kummanam’s candidature in Nemom and it is waiting for the Congress list to be out.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nemom was the only assembly segment out of the seven that make up Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency where Kummanam had done better than Shashi Tharoor.

“Tharoor had increased his vote share from 26.97% in 2014 to 32.88% in 2019. Though Nemom has always seen a consolidation of Hindu votes, there are over 32,000 Muslim and 30,000 Christian votes, besides another 10,000 votes from Dalit, Vellala and Ezhava communities.

There are 74 NSS karayogams in Nemom, which can also work in favour of UDF. It was after analysing these factors that Mullappally suggested that a bigwig like Chandy be fielded there,” said a leader close to the Congress state president. However, CWC leader A K Antony himself had asked the party leadership to exercise caution in fielding Chandy in Nemom, which turned crucial in Friday’s decision, ‘A’ group leaders believe.