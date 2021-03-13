STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress fails to crack list, 91 to contest, names out on Sunday

Unlike expected, the Congress did not announce its list of candidates for the state assembly polls on Friday, but said  it would contest in 91 seats and had finalised names of 81.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Chennithala said if the probe into the gold smuggling case vanishes into thin air, Amit Shah owes an explanation (File photo| EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unlike expected, the Congress did not announce its list of candidates for the state assembly polls on Friday, but said  it would contest in 91 seats and had finalised names of 81. The list will be released on Sunday after finalising candidates for the remaining 10 contentious seats, including Nemom.Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said no MP will contest this time, thus quashing the rumours about Shashi Tharoor contesting from Nemom. It also ended the chances of K Muraleedharan and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal entering the state poll fray. None of the leaders will contest from two seats. Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally again, it is learnt.

The names of 81 candidates were cleared at the hour-long meeting of central election committee (CEC) chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi  in New Delhi.A senior leader told TNIE that apart from Nemom, the remaining contentious seats are Kundara, Kollam, Aranmula, Kanjirappally, Tripunithura, Pattambi, Nilambur, Tavanur and Kalpetta.

The Congress leadership also announced the allocation of seats to the UDF allies.While the Muslim League will contest in 27 seats, Kerala Congress Joseph faction has been allocated 10. While RSP got five seats, two went to Nationalist Congres Kerala and one each to Janata Dal, CMP and Kerala Congress (Jacob).

“If RMP’s K K Rema contests from Vadakara, we’ll part with one seat,” Chennithala said.Even when the state leadership said they had taken a unanimous call on the 81 seats, there is growing dissent over the way Mullappally jumped the gun on Nemom. It is reliably learnt that prior to the CEC meeting, a peeved K Sudhakaran, MP, vented his anger at Chennithala, Chandy and Mullappally over the list by squeezing a paper and throwing it at the trio’s face. 

Uncertainty over Nemom

“The official announcement of the Congress candidates in the 91 seats will be announced on Sunday in New Delhi. The discussion on the 10 seats will continue. An understanding has not been reached on Nemom seat,” said Mullappally. Chennithala said Mullappally would stay back in New Delhi while Chandy would return on Sunday morning. “I can vouch that Nemom will not see a weak candidate. There is no confusion over finalising of the candidate list. Once it is officially released, you will all know what caused the delay,” said Chennithala. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Congress Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp