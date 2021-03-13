STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM fields independents, rebel in IUML fortresses again

Muslim League national general secretary  and former MP P K Kunhalikutty faced electoral debacle only once.

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim League national general secretary  and former MP P K Kunhalikutty faced electoral debacle only once. In 2006, former firebrand Muslim Youth League leader K T Jaleel, who jumped ship and fought as an LDF-backed independent, defeated his mentor in Kuttipuram, an IUML fortress.

CPM tried out the tactical move to break UDF strongholds by fielding rebels from the rival front and it yielded results many times. This time too, CPM is repeating the game in Malappuram district hoping to reap Muslim votes in IUML strongholds. Of the total 10 seats allotted to it in the district, CPM has fielded six independent candidates.

While three-time MLA and two-time minister Jaleel will try his luck from Tavanur, Congress-turned CPM fellow traveller Anvar will contest from Nilambur for the second time. Giving IUML a shock, CPM has fielded P Mithuna, who rebelled against the League leadership and was expelled from the party recently, in Wandoor.

To garner as many votes as possible from Muslim-majority seats, influential public figures from the community have also been fielded as independents. They are Sulaiman Rahman in Kondotty, V Abdul Rahman in Tanur and Muhammed Mustafa in Perinthalmanna. The CPM has also allowed ex-IUML rebel and one-time MLA Karat Razak to contest again from Koduvally seat in Kozhikode.

