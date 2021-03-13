STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IUML tries to field right mix of young and old

Ebrahim Kunju’s son in Kalamassery | Kunhalikutty in Vengara | Youth League leaders P K Firoz, A K M Asharaf and Najeeb in fray

Published: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday released a list of 25 candidates giving opportunities to new faces, including Muslim Youth League (MYL) leaders. Most notably, the party is fielding a woman candidate after 25 years in the assembly elections. League national leader Noobina Rasheed will contest from Kozhikode South.The party secured three additional  seats this year -- Koothuparamba in Kannur where Pottankandy Abdulla is the candidate, Perambra in Kozhikode and Punalur or Chadayamangalam in Kollam. The candidates for Perambra and Punalur or Chadayamangalam will be announced after completing the seat-sharing discussions in UDF. 

Though the party stuck to its decision of omitting three-time MLAs in elections for the first time to a large extent, it gave exemptions to party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, deputy opposition leader M K Muneer and League state general secretary K P A Majeed. League state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal announced the list of candidates in the presence of leaders E T Muhammad Basheer and Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal. The leadership also decided to field M P Abdusammad Samadani in Lok Sabha byelection in Malappuram and P V Abdul Wahab in the Rajya Sabha election again.

As expected, the party has fielded Kunhalikutty in its stronghold of Vengara. Almost 20 years after contesting to the assembly from Mankada, Majeed will contest from Tirurangadi this year. Muneer has been shifted from Kozhikode South to Koduvally to face Left-backed independent MLA Karat Razak. Putting  an end to the rumours, the party denied Kalamassery seat to former public works minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, who was arrested in connection with the Palarivattom flyover graft case. Instead, his son V E Abdul Gafoor will contest from the constituency. Giving the seat to Kunju’s son also drew criticism from some party leaders during the day.  

The  party has fielded K M Shaji, who is facing investigation by the state vigilance and Enforcement Directorate, in Azhikode constituency in Kannur again. Shaji, who had earlier  expressed interest in switching to a seat in Kasaragod or Malappuram, had to back off from the move following protests from party workers in the two districts. 

Muslim Youth League leader Najeeb Kanthapuram will contest from Perithalmanna where Manjalamkuzhi Ali had won by a margin of just 579 votes in 2016. Ali has been shifted to Mankada where the party will face a stiff competition from the CPM. T A Ahamed Kabeer won from Mankada by just 1,508 votes in the 2016 elections. 

Other young leaders who made it to the candidate list are Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz in Tanur and A K M Asharaf in Manjeshwar, who will replace sitting MLA M C Kamaruddin, who is facing a probe in the Fashion Gold investment scam case. After League state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal announced the candidate list, Kunhalikutty said the party has released a well-balanced list giving opportunities to all age groups. “Our candidates are capable of winning in these constituencies. The League and UDF are confident of making a comeback in the elections,” he said.

