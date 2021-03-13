STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Will make Palakkad best Indian town in five years: Sreedharan

Development, not controversies, is the main point of my campaign.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: E Sreedharan means business. Though the BJP is yet to announce its list of candidates, the Metroman has already switched to campaign mode in Palakkad, from where he is most likely to try his luck. And the 89-year-old has used ‘development’ plank to start off with.“If I’m elected, I’ll make Palakkad the best town in Kerala in two years and the best in India in five years,” said Sreedharan.

Development, not controversies, is the main point of my campaign. I focus on development, not politics. I’ve a lot of hope in the youths of Palakkad,” said Sreedharan, who was at the BJP district committee office to discuss strategy for the assembly polls.

Reacting to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran publicly expressing regret over the Sabarimala incidents, Sreedharan said after all that had happened at the hill shrine, there is no point in shedding tears now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E Sreedharan BJP Palakkad Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp