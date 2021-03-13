Will make Palakkad best Indian town in five years: Sreedharan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: E Sreedharan means business. Though the BJP is yet to announce its list of candidates, the Metroman has already switched to campaign mode in Palakkad, from where he is most likely to try his luck. And the 89-year-old has used ‘development’ plank to start off with.“If I’m elected, I’ll make Palakkad the best town in Kerala in two years and the best in India in five years,” said Sreedharan.

Development, not controversies, is the main point of my campaign. I focus on development, not politics. I’ve a lot of hope in the youths of Palakkad,” said Sreedharan, who was at the BJP district committee office to discuss strategy for the assembly polls.

Reacting to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran publicly expressing regret over the Sabarimala incidents, Sreedharan said after all that had happened at the hill shrine, there is no point in shedding tears now.