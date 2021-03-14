As support mounts, Congress worker Bindu Krishna bursts into tears

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The district Congress committee (DCC) office on Saturday witnessed emotional scenes when woman party workers reached there to meet DCC president Bindu Krishna demanding an assurance on her candidature in the Kollam seat. As the women, including those from the fishermen community, chanted slogans in support of Bindu Krishna, she burst into tears. The scenes at the DCC office came after unconfirmed reports emerged of Vishnunadh being confirmed as the UDF candidate in Kollam.

“Bindu Krishna is a leader who stood like a rock and wholeheartedly backed us during the various crises we faced. If anyone other than Bindu is fielded as the UDF candidate in Kollam , he/she will face certain defeat since the candidate will not get the support of fisher community,” said a protester.

Bindu was offered the Kundara seat where minister J Mercykutty Amma is the CPM candidate. However, she turned it down saying she has been working in Kollam all these years and wanted to contest there. Meanwhile, a few KPCC members, block members, and constituency presidents threatened to resign from their posts in protest against Bindu being denied the seat. Earlier, a group of workers belonging to the ‘A’ faction supported the party’s decision to field P C Vishnunadh in Kollam.