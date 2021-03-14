CPI names candidates in four remaining seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI has announced candidates for four seats which were withheld earlier. C C Mukundan will contest in Nattika, denying another term for sitting MLA Geetha Gopi. J Chinchu Rani will contest from Chadayamangalam. M T Nikson will contest from Paravur where UDF candidate is senior Congress leader V D Satheesan.

AIYF state president Sajilal will contest in Haripad where Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is the UDF candidate. The party had earlier announced candidates for 21 of the total 25 seats where it contests.

Though the state leadership wanted to give a third term to Geetha Gopi, the district committee opposed it. Chinchu Rani’s candidature is to increase the representation of women. Sitting MLA in Vaikom C K Asha and Chinchu Rani are the two women in the CPI list.