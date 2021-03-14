STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPI names candidates in four remaining seats

AIYF state president Sajilal will contest in Haripad where Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is the UDF candidate.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI has announced candidates for four seats which were withheld earlier. C C Mukundan will contest in Nattika, denying another term for sitting MLA Geetha Gopi. J Chinchu Rani will contest from Chadayamangalam. M T Nikson will contest from Paravur where UDF candidate is senior Congress leader V D Satheesan. 

AIYF state president Sajilal will contest in Haripad where Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is the UDF candidate. The party had earlier announced candidates for 21 of the total 25 seats where it contests.

Though the state leadership wanted to give a third term to Geetha Gopi, the district committee opposed it. Chinchu Rani’s candidature is to increase the representation of women. Sitting MLA in Vaikom C K Asha and Chinchu Rani are the two women in the CPI list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp