INTERVIEW | Left able to win trust of secular-minded people, minorities: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Distancing himself from Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s remarks on Sabarimala, former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said such remarks are not applicable to the party.

In an interview to TNIE, he took a dig at the Congress, saying it should ensure the UDF candidate — be it Oommen Chandy or Ramesh Chennithala — is able to poll at least its own party votes in Nemom. Excerpts.

Q: How do you assess the Left front’s prospects in the assembly election?

A: The LDF is confident. The crises within the Congress and the BJP too will help the Left. Systematic moves by the LDF, be it completing the seat-sharing process, candidate selection or organising cadre right from the booth level, will pay dividends.

The political scenario is in favour of the LDF. The Left has been able to win the trust of both secular-minded people and the minorities. The Congress joining hands with forces like Jamaat-e-Islami to take on the BJP has only alienated them from secular forces.

Q: Left leaders seem bent on setting a political narrative that the fight is between the Left and the BJP.

A: In Kerala, the fight is between the LDF and the UDF. The BJP, with about 15 per cent vote share, comes third. They will neither be able to occupy the UDF space nor become an alternative to the Left. The BJP’s political machinations in the state is, however, an echo of a national whole. But in Kerala, UDF’s weakening would be advantage Left, and not BJP. A campaign is afloat that if the Congress loses, its workers will migrate en masse to the BIP. But recent evidence makes it clear that Congress workers will join the saffron party even if they win.

Q: The BJP has been steadily increasing its vote share in Kerala.

A: The saffron party’s vote share in the Lok Sabha and local body polls remain the same. In 2004, they got 12 per cent votes. Even after an alliance with BDJS and other parties, they could attain only 15 per cent. The BJP is in a state of limbo because of Kerala’s secular psyche, irrespective of the LDF-UDF equations.

The BJP will be able to dominate the political stage only by shattering that secular mind-set. They have been laboriously trying to do the same, with only the Left putting up a stiff resistance. Though a secular party, the Congress is yet to take up its cudgels in this mission.

Criticism levelled against the RSS is not aimed at eliminating the Congress. The CPM does not subscribe to the BJP slogan of a ‘Congress-mukt’ Bharat.

Q: The Congress is considering fielding Oommen Chandy or Ramesh Chennithala from Nemom, the only BJP constituency.

A: The Congress’ attempt to field a senior leader will only serve to support the BJP. They should first and foremost ensure at least its own votes are polled by the UDF candidate. If the Congress decides not to support them, the BJP can be defeated. Let Congress field whoever they want — Chandy or Chennithala.

Q: Why do you say the Congress fielding a strong candidate from Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu or Kazhakootam — constituencies with a substantial BJP vote base — is aimed at helping the BJP?

A: The attempt is to decrease LDF votes. Look at Malampuzha where the BJP is second. The UDF plans to field a weak candidate there. They want to repeat Nemom in Malampuzha. Why don’t they field a strong candidate there?

Q: Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s recent statement on Sabarimala has been widely discussed. Is Sabarimala still haunting the Left?

A: Sabarimala is a non-issue in this election, as the case is currently before the Supreme Court. Once SC issues its verdict, the same would be implemented only after holding discussions with all stakeholders. Why Kadakampally made such a statement is for him to clarify. The party has made its stance clear. We stand with the devotees and our stance will be favourable to them. If anyone makes any such remarks, the same cannot be perceived as made by the party.

Q: There were major protests against the party candidates and seat-sharing. Will that affect the Left’s prospects?

A: At the time of candidate selection, many names will be floated. Once candidates are announced, everyone will come together in support. Similar issues could also come up during seat selection. That has happened earlier too. They are just regional issues.

Q: It’s the most crucial elections for the Left. How clever is the decision to insist on the two-term norm?

A: We insisted on the same, keeping in mind continuity in power. Thirty-three leaders have been replaced with fresh faces. It’s a unanimous decision by the state leadership. The decision was taken after considering the West Bengal experience.