Jacobites fail to get Amit Shah appointment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jacobite bishops, who went to New Delhi, had to return disappointed as their much hyped meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah did not happen. Sources said the bishops were upset at the turn of events and they returned on Saturday evening.

Metropolitan trustee Bishop Joseph Mor Gregorios, Synod secretary Bishop Thomas Mor Thimothios, resident metropolitan Bishop Kuriakose Mor Theophilos and metropolitan Yuhanan Milithios went to New Delhi on Friday to meet Shah.

It is learnt that a senior leader had promised to arrange a meeting with the home minister. However, it seems the BJP leadership had second thoughts as any indication of a deal with the Jacobites will upset the Orthodox faction. The BJP did not want to antagonise the Orthodox faction as the party expects their support in Tiruvalla for the assembly polls.

When the bishops reached Delhi on Friday, they were asked to stay back for a day as the home minister was busy. But since they did not get any assurance regarding the meeting till Saturday evening, the bishops decided to return home.