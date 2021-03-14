STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant worker abandons newborn in Walayar

Police officials with the  newborn, who was found abandoned near Walayar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 35-year-old migrant woman labourer who gave birth to a child near Pettakad at Chullimada near Walayar before abandoning it was taken into custody at Angamaly and brought back to Palakkad on Saturday. She is a native of Kolkata, West Bengal. According to the Walayar police, the woman had boarded a special bus commissioned to transport migrant labourers from Kolkata to Perumbavoor.

During a stopover near Pettakad at Chullimada, the woman alighted from the bus. She reportedly told the other passengers that she was getting down to vomit. Later, a plantain seller nearby heard the cries of a little child and searched the premises, only to find a newborn baby. He informed the locals and they intimated the police.

The Walayar police who arrived deemed that the child had been born just a few hours earlier.The child was initially examined at a primary health centre in Walayar and later taken to the district hospital in Palakkad.  

The police then began their search for the woman passenger after local residents at Walayar confirmed that a woman had alighted the bus during the stopover. The bus which was bound for Kothamangalam was intercepted at Angamaly. It was then that the passengers came to know that she was pregnant.

The Angamaly police when contacted said that the woman was taken to the district hospital in Palakkad and examined. The doctors confirmed that she had given birth a few hours earlier. The Walayar police have registered a case and the woman has been taken to Palakkad from Angamaly.

Comments

