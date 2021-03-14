Muraleedharan: Ready to contest from Nemom seat

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day before Congress is set to announce the candidates’ list, Congress MP K Muraleedharan added more twist to the Nemom saga by declaring his readiness to contest from the constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

“No one has asked me to contest from Nemom. If the central leadership says so, I will contest. I am not worried to take on the BJP anywhere. The UDF candidate is sure to win there. Last time, the UDF lost because Surendran Pillai was announced as the candidate at the last minute. Nemom is a constituency that Congress can win,” Muraleedharan told reporters here.

The delay in deciding the candidates cannote be justified, he said. “When candidates are announced, it’s natural to see protest and opposition. It will not last long,” he said. “We must not lose the lustre (Aishwaryam) gained from the Aishwarya Yatra,” he added. Muraleedharan said he was okay with giving the Vadakara seat to RMPI. “Vadakara seat belongs to RMPI and there is no problem whoever contests there,” he said.