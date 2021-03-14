Sabarimala to be opened on Sunday

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on Sunday for the monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Meenam and for the annual 10-day festival. Restrictions as part of the Covid-19 protocol will continue. Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti will open the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. No rituals will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening. Though the temple will be opened on March 14, devotees will be allowed for darshan on March 15 morning.

Special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam and padi pooja, will be performed on all four days from March 15. The 10-day annual festival will begin on March 19. ‘Kodiyettu’ ceremony, marking the beginning of the festival, will be performed by the thantri in the presence of the melsanthi between 7.20 am and 8 am on March 19.