The ‘son’ rise in Kerala politics

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

Though dynastic politics is considered a common feature in North Indian states, Kerala too is no exception when it comes to children following their parents’ footsteps in the political arena. Most of these second generation politicians are candidates in the upcoming assembly election. TNIE takes a look at 10 such prominent candidates

Anoop Jacob: Son of former Kerala Congress leader and minister T M Jacob, Anoop won from Piravom in a bypoll in 2012, following his father’s demise. Currently, he is MLA from Piravom and is seeking a third term from the same constituency.

K B Ganesh Kumar: Son of one of the founder leaders of the UDF and minister R Balakrishna Pillai, the film star-turned-politician served as minister in two UDF governments. Ganesh is likely to contest from Pathanapuram again.

Shibu Baby John: Son of Revolutionary Socialist Party veteran Baby John, Shibu is presently the general secretary of RSP(B). He was elected to the assembly twice and served as labour minister in Oommen Chandy government in 2011-2016. He is contesting from Chavara.

M V Shreyams Kumar: Son of M P Veerendrakumar, he is presently a member of the Rajya Sabha. He won the bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat held by his father, M P Veerendra Kumar in 2020. He is contesting from Kalpetta this time.

K S Sabarinadhan: Son of Congress leader G Karthikeyan, Sabarinadhan won the Aruvikkara seat, which was held by his father, in a bypoll following his demise in 2015. Was re-elected from the same constituency in 2016. He is set to contest for a third time from Aruvikkara.

Jose K Mani: Son of K M Mani and chairman of KC(M). Was elected to the Lok Sabha twice and later to Rajya Sabha. KC(M) led by Jose became a part of LDF in 2020 and is seeking to wrest the Pala seat represented by his father for many decades.

P C Thomas: Son of Congressman and first opposition leader P T Chacko, P C Thomas represented Muvattupuzha constituency in Lok Sabha for six terms. He is set to contest from Pala assembly seat on NDA ticket.

K P Mohanan: Son of veteran Janata Dal leader and minister P R Kurup, Mohanan was elected to the assembly thrice and was agriculture minister in the Oommen Chandy ministry from 2011-2016. He is contesting from Koothuparamba as LDF candidate.

M K Muneer: Son of C H Mohammad Koya, Muneer, a Muslim League leader served as minister in UDF governments. He is contesting from Koduvally this time. C H Mohammad Koya was a former chief minister.

Francis George: Son of Congress leader and minister K M George, Francis is a two-time MP from Idukki. In 2020, he merged his Janadhi-pathya Kerala Congress with P J Joseph faction. He will be seeking mandate in Idukki as UDF candidate.