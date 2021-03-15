STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Metro Man' Sreedharan launches campaign, says BJP fighting polls on development plank

Published: 15th March 2021 12:43 PM

Metro Man E Sreedharan (Photo | EPS)

Metorman E Sreedharan - Palakkad (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PALAKKAD: Launching his campaign, BJP candidate in Palakkad 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan on Monday said the party is fighting the elections on the plank of development and reasserted his claim that the NDA will form the government in Kerala after the April 6 Assembly polls.

He attacked the state's ruling LDF, alleging that it was a government hit by corruption, scandals and nepotism.

"The (CPI(M)-led) government was not keen on the development of the state. Its main focus was upliftment of the party," said the 88-year old technocrat, a day after his name was officially declared as the BJP's candidate for Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sreedharan said, "he is a good chief minister for his party but not for the state."

Sreedharan alleged that the LDF government did nothing for the development of the state during its five-year rule.

He said the CPI(M)-led government did not take any steps for the implementation of NilamburNanjangud line to create a broad gauge rail connection from the town of Nanjangud in Karnataka to Nilambur in Kerala.

Nothing has been done to implement a railway line between Guruvayur and Thirunavaya despite getting sanction, he added.

The government stopped the preliminary works of light metro projects for ensuring improved transports systems in the cities of Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

He expressed hope that the BJP-led NDA will win the Assembly polls and a government will be formed under his leadership.

Sreedharan said if elected, he would try to regain the lost glory of Palakkad district in rice production.

"Once upon a time Palakkad was the largest producer of paddy, popularly called 'Nellara (the rice bowl of the state). Those days have gone by a long time back. That lost glory will be regained," Sreedharan told a news channel.

He lamented that Palakkad lacks basic facilities needed for a town.

"There are no good higher education facilities in Palakkad barring Victoria College. Improved higher education facilities are required in Palakkad," said Sreedharan who made a surprise entry into politics through the BJP last month.

Sitting MLA Shafi Parambil of the Congress and CPI(M)'s C P Pramod are his main rivals in the election.

