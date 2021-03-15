STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Snubbed by Home Minister Amit Shah, Jacobite Syrian Christian Church keeps political options open

Published: 15th March 2021 03:45 AM

Jacobite Syrian Church Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the BJP's refusal to offer help with regard to its dispute with the Orthodox faction, the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has once again decided to keep its options open. A few days ago, the Church Synod had called upon the faithful to vote for those who stand in support of Jacobites in the church row, going on to hint that the saffron party might take a favourable stance towards the faction.

Subsequently, Metropolitan trustee Bishop Joseph Mor Gregorios, Synod Secretary Bishop Thomas Mor Thimothios, Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Milithios and spokesperson of the Jacobite Church had reached New Delhi on Friday to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. As they were asked to stay back for another day to get an appointment with Shah but were still unable to meet him, they returned home on Sunday.

"Though we were not able to meet Shah, we were able to interact with a few representatives of the BJP party. However, they were not able to give any assurance concerning the takeover of our churches. Hence, we are not taking any political stand at this stage," said Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophilos, spokesperson of the Jacobite Church. 

Reiterating the Church's earlier statement, he said the Church would stand with the party that would help it find a solution to the ongoing church dispute. "We are also waiting for the election campaigns to begin to see how the different parties are approaching the issue," he added.

