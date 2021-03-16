After quitting Congress, veteran politician PC Chacko set to join Sharad Pawar's NCP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran politician P C Chacko who resigned from the Congress last week is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar.

"I'm holding discussions with (Shri) Sharad Pawar. I'll announce the plan after the meeting," Chacko, who is in Delhi, told The New Indian Express over the phone. He said the official announcement will be made at a joint press conference to be held at Pawar's residence in Delhi at 7 pm on Tuesday.

The NCP is an ally of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

Sources said the NCP national leadership plans to depute Chacko to lead the campaign for the party in the Kerala assembly elections.

75-year-old Chacko, a four-time MP, had left the Congress expressing discontent over the selection of candidates for the assembly elections. He said the seats are shared by the two Congress groups in the state -- 'A' group and 'I' group showing allegiance to Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.