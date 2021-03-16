AIADMK names two candidates for Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday announced two candidates, both women, for the Assembly elections in Kerala. B Naseema will contest from Mannarcad while RM Dhanalakshmi is the candidate for Devikulam constituency, said Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement.

The AIADMK also expelled many functionaries in a few party districts in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar. Those expelled for anti-party activities include former minister S Sundarraj (Ramanathapuram district), V Neelakandan (North Chennai), and RV Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram).