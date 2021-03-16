STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bizarre: Three-storeyed hotel in Kalpetta on verge of collapse after truck rams into it

The police said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver as he fell asleep while driving.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:07 AM

The multi-storey building that was left on the verge of collapse after the lorry rammed it at Vellaramkunnu in Kalpetta on Monday. The building was demolished later | Express

KALPETTA:  A hotel building was severely damaged after a lorry rammed into it on the national highway at Vellaramkunnu in Kalpetta on Monday. Vehicular traffic was regulated on the NH as the slanting building is expected to collapse onto the road anytime. The police said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver as he fell asleep while driving.

The accident occurred around 4 am. As the driver dozed off, the truck rammed into a tempo van before hitting the hotel building. Due to the impact of the collision, the three-storey building started leaning to the road side. Vehicular traffic on the NH was diverted towards Kunnampatta and Kalpetta general hospital following the miahap. 

