Kathakali maestro Kunhiraman's powerful expressions enthralled art connoisseurs

KOZHIKODE: The year was 1975 and the venue Sri Narasimha Parthasarathi temple at Thiruvangur near Koyilandy. Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair had almost finished donning his costume as the ferocious Narasimhamoorthy for the Bhaktaprahladan dance drama. A prank flashed across the mind of Chemanchery when he put on the crown. The Narasimhamoorthy gave the makeup artist such a powerful stare that the poor man fell unconscious at once.

“That was the power of his expression. The same Narasimhamoorthy had caused the boy —who was enacting Prahlada — fall unconscious too,” recalls U V Raghavan, president of Pookad Kalalayam, who had donned the make-up on Chemanchery.

Before earning wide acclaim through his famed Krishna roles in kathakali performances Kuchelavritham, Rukminiswayamvaram and Duryodhanavadham, Kunhiraman Nair was noticed for his Parashurama in Seetha Swayamvaram, Manthara in Vichhinnabhishekam and Narasimhamoorthy in Bhaktaprahladan, all dance dramas.

“He enacted Kamsa’s man —Akrura — in the dance drama Ambadi Kannan. Akrura visits each place in Ambady in search of little Krishna to harm him. Chemanchery’s mesmerising performance depicting Akrura enjoying the beauty of each spot in Ambady was mind-blowing,” said Raghavan. He was fondly called ‘Sree Krishnan Kunhiraman Nair’ for his flawless performances while enacting Krishna. “Right from his adolescent days, his role as little Krishna was famous. He too was fond of Krishna, among the many characters he played,” says Chemanchery’s nephew K K Sankaran.

Left home at 15 to learn kathakali

Born in 1916, Chemanchery lost his mother by the time he was three, and father 10 years later. Smitten by the drama troupes that toured his village, he fled to Keezhpayyur — a sleepy village 25 kilometres away — to learn kathakali when he was 15. Palayil Karunakara Menon was his first teacher and his maiden role was Draupadi. Later, Chemanchery moved to Kannur and set up the Bharateeya Natya Kalalayam in 1943. Its branch was started in Thalassery too. He served as a dance teacher in a circus company for a while and learned bharatanatyam during the period.