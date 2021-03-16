Was promised Ettumanoor, denied Vypeen too: Lathika Subhash

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM:

Q. Why did you decide to contest as an independent?

A. When presidents of Youth Congress and KSU were given a chance to contest, the Mahila Congress president was denied a seat. The Congress disregarded Mahila Congress and that’s why I staged the protest. I am a victim of circumstances.



Q. What was the reason for seat denial?

A. We can often see glaring disparity when it comes to giving positions to women. Though we demanded 20 per cent seats for women or at least one woman candidate from each district, only 10 per cent seats were given to women.



Q. Didn’t you express your interest to contest?

A. I had informed CWC member A K Antony and state president Mullappally Ramachandran that I would tonsure my head if the Mahila Congress president was denied a ticket. Mullappally, who had promised to call, didn’t even respond to my calls after that. AICC secretary Ivan D’Souza, who is in charge of Kottayam district, had told me that my name figured in their list after the survey. He also assured me that I would get Ettumanoor seat.



Q. Did you demand only Ettumanoor seat?

A. That’s right. I had a difficult experience in Malampuzha and hence I asked my home turf to contest. The leaders could have told me in advance if they wanted to give me a different seat. Later, AICC leaders asked me to suggest another constituency. Though I chose Vypeen, which is my husband’s native place, that too was not given.



Q. How confident are you about contesting as an independent?

A. I had already prepared to contest the election from Ettumanoor. I have been reviving my relations with the people here for the past few months. My supporters got upset hearing Congress denied a seat to me. I decided to contest as per their request.