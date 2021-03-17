STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandy's son decides seats for 'A' group: PC Chacko

The 75-year-old four-time MP spoke to TNIE's Rajesh Abraham over the phone from Delhi after holding discussions with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Published: 17th March 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko

PC Chacko (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

P C Chacko announced on Tuesday that he is joining the NCP after having left the Congress last week. The 75-year-old four-time MP spoke to TNIE's Rajesh Abraham over the phone from Delhi after holding discussions with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Excerpts.

1. Why did you choose to join the NCP after quitting Congress?

A: I wanted to join a party which has the Congress culture of inclusiveness and secular outlook. I am joining the NCP after discussions with Sharad Pawar (NCP chief) with whom I have a long association.

2. Was there an offer from the BJP to join that party at any point?

A:  There was no such offer. Moreover, joining the BJP was never an option for me. The BJP will be the last party I would go to.

3. You have seen the Congress candidates' list. Do you still have the view that it is the 'I' and 'A' groups' list?

A: The fact that there are protests by Congress workers in several parts of the state vindicates my stand. Lathika Subhash has tonsured her head in protest after being denied a seat. K Sudhakaran (KPCC working president and MP) has said the list shows an adjustment by 'A' and 'I' groups. The party is yet to decide on six seats. (In the evening, the Congress released the candidates for these seats too.) Within the 'A'
group, Oommen Chandy's son has decided the names of the candidates.

4. Will you campaign for the LDF in Kerala? Will you contest the election in Kerala?

A: Once I am inducted into the NCP formally, I become part of the LDF. From then on, I'll be involved in LDF's election campaign in Kerala. So, I'll be actively involved in campaigning for the LDF. I had no plan to contest this election when I was in the Congress, and I have no plan to contest now, after joining the NCP.

5. You have criticised Oommen Chandy for handing over Rajya Sabha seats to the allies in Kerala (one each to the Muslim League, KC (M) Jose K Mani faction and the then JD (U), two of which have shifted loyalties to the LDF). But there's a view that you did not object when that happened.

A: Oommen Chandy is responsible for the plight of the party in Kerala. Now, the Congress has its lowest number of members in the upper house (36). I have raised my objection against the handing over of RS seats in party forums.

6. You had joined Sharad Pawar earlier, when he split from the Congress and formed the Congress (S), and returned to the Congress later. Will you come back to the party again?

A: No one can predict the future. Right now, I plan to stay with the NCP.
 

