Congress helped Lotus bloom in Nemom: Pinarayi

 It is the Congress which had paved the way for the Lotus to bloom in Nemom, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  It is the Congress which had paved the way for the Lotus to bloom in Nemom, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Speaking to reporters at Pinarayi on Tuesday, he said that the additional votes secured by BJP in Nemom were transferred from the Congress. The votes of LDF had increased when BJP won the seat. There is no doubt that, of the three candidates in Nemom, the strongest one is from CPM, he said.

The situation in Kuttiadi should be seen separately as it was the result of the arrival of a new party into the front, said CM. We have settled the issue peacefully and on time. This should not be seen as a precedent. 
The party which has come into our fold recently has realised the sentiments of the people of Kuttiadi and has returned the seat to CPM. We appreciate that benevolent gesture, said Pinarayi.Reacting to the decision of the mother of Walayar victims to fight against him at Dharmadom, he said that anybody can fight against him. 

“We always had stood with the mother of the victims. It was on her request that we had handed over the case to the CBI. We have never thought about hurting her sentiments at any stage. Even as it is, she is free to contest against me. Some people are trying to mislead her to take advantage of the situation”, said Pinarayi. K K Rema had contested from Vadakara earlier too. What is wrong in that?  There will be a good contest and LDF will surely win the seat. We will never compromise with communal elements to get four additional votes. It is the Congress party, which indulges in such mean tactics, said Pinarayi.

