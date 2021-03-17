Congress leader Chennithala alleges widespread irregularities in Kerala voters' list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that there were widespread irregularities in the voters' list published for the assembly elections in the state. The ruling CPM has been including thousands of fake voters in the list in every constituency, he said. Congress workers have detected 4506 fake voters in the Kazhakootam constituency, 2534 in Kollam, 1434 in Thrikaripur, 4611 in Koyilandi, 6171 in Nadapuram, 3525 in Koothuparamba and 4570 in Ambalapuzha constituency, he added.

“The Opposition will urge the election commission to exclude the duplicate names that crept into the voters' list. A comprehensive inquiry has to be initiated and the officials responsible for the misconduct have to be punished,” he said. In many cases, the same address and photo have been used to include fake voters in the list and this cannot be done without the help of officials. There has been a section of officials having allegiance to the ruling party in the election commission who were behind these irregularities in the list, he said.

The disclosure of BJP leader and former editor of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser R Balashankar that the party leadership in the state was acting like a mafia by forging a tacit deal with the CPM is very serious, he said, adding the CPM and BJP have been playing a very dangerous game in Kerala. The CPM has been hoping that it can scrape through in many constituencies if the BJP helps their candidates. he said. BJP state president K Surendran should disclose in how many seats the vote deal has been fixed. The deal will cost the CPM dear at the end, he added.