STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress leader Chennithala alleges widespread irregularities in Kerala voters' list

The ruling CPM has been including thousands of fake voters in the list in every constituency, alleged Chennithala

Published: 17th March 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that there were widespread irregularities in the voters' list published for the assembly elections in the state. The ruling CPM has been including thousands of fake voters in the list in every constituency, he said. Congress workers have detected 4506 fake voters in the Kazhakootam constituency, 2534 in Kollam, 1434 in Thrikaripur, 4611 in Koyilandi, 6171 in Nadapuram, 3525 in Koothuparamba and 4570 in Ambalapuzha constituency, he added.

ALSO READ: Kerala Congress led by PC Thomas quits NDA, merges with UDF ally PJ Joseph's faction

“The Opposition will urge the election commission to exclude the duplicate names that crept into the voters' list. A comprehensive inquiry has to be initiated and the officials responsible for the misconduct have to be punished,” he said. In many cases, the same address and photo have been used to include fake voters in the list and this cannot be done without the help of officials. There has been a section of officials having allegiance to the ruling party in the election commission who were behind these irregularities in the list, he said.

The disclosure of BJP leader and former editor of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser R Balashankar that the party leadership in the state was acting like a mafia by forging a tacit deal with the CPM is very serious, he said, adding the CPM and BJP have been playing a very dangerous game in Kerala. The CPM has been hoping that it can scrape through in many constituencies if the BJP helps their candidates. he said. BJP state president K Surendran should disclose in how many seats the vote deal has been fixed. The deal will cost the CPM dear at the end, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp