It’s KSEB’s duty to give power connection in one month, rules HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court observed that it is the statutory duty of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to supply power within one month after receipt of the application for connection.

“Water and electricity are an integral part of the right to life as per Article 21 of the Constitution. The Electricity Act insists that there is a statutory duty on the distribution licensee to provide power connection to the applicants within one month after receipt of the application. The KSEB is the sole distribution licensee within the state. Therefore the board and its officials should make every endeavour to provide electricity to applicants without any delay,” observed Justice Murali Purushothaman.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by KSEB assistant executive engineer K N Raveendranadhan and assistant engineer K Keeran challenging the state electricity regulatory commission’s order imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, for not giving power connection to P Sainuddeen of Edarikkode, Malappuram.

The court observed that to light up a bulb in his house, Sainuddeen had to run from pillar to post. An order of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum in his favour could not dispel the darkness at his home and the regulatory commission pulled up two board officers for the delay in giving connection.