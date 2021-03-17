STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala assembly polls, rescheduled exams and new RTPCR norms push domestic tourism to edge

The last three months in 2020 had shown a track of recovery for the domestic segment with domestic tourists starting to flock to the leisure destinations in the state.

Munnar Hill Station

Munnar Hill Station in Kerala (File photo | Express)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After initial buoyancy, the tourism sector of God's Own Country has once again plunged into uncertainty due to a host of developments. 

The decision to mandate negative RT-PCR tests for those visiting Kerala from states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and the northeastern region has dashed the hopes of the sector. 

This reduced the number of arrivals to tourist destinations in the state creating serious trouble to generate revenue. 

The sector is in more trouble after the assembly poll schedule and state government's move to postpone the board examination to April. 

April, the month that used to witness summer holidaying domestic tourists, is on the verge of washout. Since the SSLC and Plus Two examinations are scheduled from April 8 to 30, the sector will be badly hit, said experts from the tourism industry.

Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry (CKTI) in a letter to chief secretary V P Joy urged to remove the restrictions like seven-day mandatory quarantine for other state visitors in order to keep the tourism sector stay afloat. Speaking to The New Indian Express, E.M. Najeeb, senior vice president, Indian Association of Tour Operators, and chairperson, Confederation of Tourism Industry, Kerala, said, "No other states in the country have enforced restrictions like Kerala. Test positivity rate has come to below 5% and the mortality rate is also below 0.3% which is lower than other states."

"The state should intervene at the earliest and force other states to withdraw the restrictions by appraising them of the correct situation on Covid cases in Kerala. Further, domestic tourists who are coming with a confirmed journey, accommodation and itinerary will be allowed to travel to Kerala without any restrictions. So is the case with clients who have confirmed booking in any of the Ayurveda hospitals, resorts, clinics and international clients who come with valid tourist or medical visa and having confirmed booking in any hospitals, resorts, hotels, etc will be allowed to stay Kerala without any restriction."

A senior Tourism officer said there is no logic in enforcing more restrictions in the tourism segment alone, while the state has already allowed festivals to be organized and to screen second shows in theatres. The tourism department has already started to spend Rs 2 crore it received though additional authorization for the destination promotion in domestic platforms. “In the case of examinations and elections, we can’t give any exemption. But the state should be ready to lift the restrictions in a phased manner. If only, the promotions started with an eye on monsoon tourism will reap dividends,” he said.

According to the stats available with the tourism department, the last three months in 2020 had shown a track of recovery for the domestic segment with domestic tourists starting to flock to the leisure destinations in the state.

