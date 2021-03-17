Modi’s intervention? Sobha is BJP candidate in Kazhakoottam seat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suspense over Sobha Surendran’s candidature finally ended with the BJP’s central leadership deciding to field the firebrand leader from Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuran, which is one of the high-profile constituencies of the party.According to Sobha, who is a member of the BJP’s national executive, the central leadership contacted her late on Tuesday and asked her to be ready to contest from the seat. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

It is reliably learnt that Sobha’s candidature was finalised following an intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per Prime Minister’s directions, a senior central leader contacted Sobha and informed her of the party’s decision.

“I will start my campaign in Kazhakoottam from Thursday as I have to appear in a court in Ponnani on Wednesday in connection with a case related to the Sabarimala agitation,” Sobha told TNIE, while confirming the development. The state leadership, which is learnt to have fiercely opposed her candidature, had tried to rope in Thushar Vellapally, leader of NDA constituent BDJS, but he reportedly refused to contest.

Sobha had put the state leadership in a tight spot by disclosing that she was not aware how her name went missing from the candidate list though the central leadership had asked her willingness to contest. BJP state president K Surendran indicated Sobha would contest this election, but later changed his stance and said the central leadership would take a final decision on it.

Kazhakoottam is important for the BJP as the party had finished second in the constituency in the 2016 assembly election. Besides, the party expects an improved mandate this time by cashing in on the Sabarimala issue and cornering Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran who is seeking a second term from the constituency.