One woman in six new Congress names, Dharmadom pending

However, the Congress has not named a candidate in Dharmadom, where CM Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:18 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state secretary Veena S Nair — slated to contest in Vattiyoorkavu — is the lone woman in the candidates’ list released on Tuesday by the Congress’ central leadership for six contentious Kerala assembly seats.State vice-presidents T Siddique and PC Vishnunadh got the nod to enter the fray in Kalpetta and Kundara, respectively. Malappuram district president VV Prakash will seek people’s mandate in Nilambur while Youth Congress state vice-president Riyas Mukkoli is the candidate in Pattambi. Social worker Firoz Kunnumparambil also found favour with the party in Tavanur.

However, the Congress has not named a candidate in Dharmadom, where CM Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting. The party has now announced candidates for 92 constituencies in the assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 6.

This will be second electoral battle for the 32-year-old Veena who had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 civic body election from the women’s reservation ward of Sasthamangalam, in  which the Congress’ state headquarters — Indira Bhavan — also situates. The norm that those who had lost in local body elections will not be considered was waived in Veena’s case as her defeat had happened in 2015. 

A practising lawyer at the Vanchiyoor court, with an LLM degree, Veena has also been a popular television anchor. She is the daughter-in-law of former Udma MLA and Congress state general secretary K P Kunhikannan.“My candidature is a recognition for the state Youth Congress. I am a resident of Vattiyoorkavu and I know the people’s pulse well,” Veena told TNIE.  Congress state secretary Jyothi Vijayakumar, noted as the translator for Rahul Gandhi, was in the race for a ticket in Vattiyoorkavu. 

Sabarimala stand cost Jyothi seat

Jyothi Vijayakumar’s stand supporting the Sabarimala verdict as “historic” played spoilsport as the Congress camp feared a backlash in Vattiyoorkavu and other neighbouring constituencies if she was fielded. The BJP camp was also gearing up to unleash an electoral attack on Jyothi if she was considered.
For the Kalpetta seat, Siddique was preferred to leaders from Wayanad as he had stepped down in favour of Rahul Gandhi when he contested from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 parliament elections. The Wayanad leadership was keen to ensure a local leader in the only general seat in the district. But the Congress Screening Committee sided with Siddique citing his ‘winnability’.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy had rallied behind Vishnunath for five constituencies — Vattiyoorkavu, Kollam, Kottarakara, Chengannur and Kanjirapally. With severe opposition against Vishnunadh, who was referred to as a “migratory bird” by local leaders in these constituencies, did not find favour in any of those places. Instead, Vishnunadh has managed to get a party ticket in Kundara, against CPM’s J Mercykutty Amma,  the fisheries minister.

KNOW THE SIX IN FRAY
P C Vishnunadh    Kundara 
T Siddique    Kalpetta
Riyas Mukkoli    Pattambi
Firoz Kunnumparambil    Tavanur
Veena S Nair    Vattiyoorkavu
V V Prakash     Nilambur

