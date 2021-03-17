RSS ideologue deals Kerala BJP big blow, alleges tacit pact with CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dealing the Kerala BJP unit a body blow, RSS ideologue and former editor of its mouthpiece Organiser, R Balashankar, alleged on Tuesday that the party’s state leadership has reached a tacit understanding with the CPM to ensure the victory of party state president K Surendran in Konni assembly constituency. Balashankar, whose name featured prominently among those considered by the BJP for Chengannur, told TNIE that he was sure of winning the seat as he had the support of all leading communities including Christians, Ezhavas and Nairs.

“I maintain a good relationship with prominent communities that constitute 75% of the electorate in Chengannur. The BJP national leadership had favoured my candidature and I had conveyed my willingness to Surendran well ahead of the declaration of elections. He had encouraged me and assured all support to my candidature.

The Orthodox faction had openly supported me and acknowledged my intervention to declare Cheppad St George Church as an archaeological monument. The SNDP Yogam and NSS leadership had also assured their support,” he said.

Balashankar alleged the BJP has fielded weak candidates in Chengannur and Aranmula despite being A plus constituencies of the BJP. “I doubt the state leadership has entered into a deal with the CPM to ensure Surendran’s victory in Konni. The decision to field weak candidates in Chengannur and Aranmula will ensure the victory of CPM in these seats,” he said.

‘BJP can’t dream of winning for next 30 yrs’

Balashankar said the BJP was run by a mafia in Kerala and the party cannot dream of winning the state for the next 30 years if it continues with the present leadership. He said Surendran’s insistence on contesting from Konni was mysterious. “How can a candidate campaign in two constituencies located far apart within two weeks,” he asked.

Balashankar said a victory in central Kerala would have changed the odds in favour of the BJP in the state. The party can grow in the state only by coordinating a Nair-Ezhava- Christian combination and central Kerala offers a fertile soil for it, he said. He claimed that Jose K Mani faction was willing to join the NDA and the BJP state leadership spoiled the opportunity.

Reacting to the allegations, Surendran said his charges do not deserve an answer.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said CPM will not join hands with communal outfits for electoral gains. “I just cannot understand on what grounds he has raised such an allegation. His allegation that BJP leadership is a mafia could be true,” he said. Congress leader Oommen Chandy said Balashankar’s revelations have underscored Congress allegation regarding a CPM-BJP deal to defeat the UDF in Kerala.