STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

RSS ideologue deals Kerala BJP big blow, alleges tacit pact with CPM

Says agreement to ensure Surendran’s victory; Congress cries foul; CM says baseless charge

Published: 17th March 2021 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

R Balashankar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dealing the Kerala BJP unit a body blow, RSS ideologue and former editor of its mouthpiece Organiser, R Balashankar, alleged on Tuesday that the party’s state leadership has reached a tacit understanding with the CPM to ensure the victory of party state president K Surendran in Konni assembly constituency. Balashankar, whose name featured prominently among those considered by the BJP for Chengannur, told TNIE that he was sure of winning the seat as he had the support of all leading communities including Christians, Ezhavas and Nairs.

“I maintain a good relationship with prominent communities that constitute 75% of the electorate in Chengannur. The BJP national leadership had favoured my candidature and I had conveyed my willingness to Surendran well ahead of the declaration of elections. He had encouraged me and assured all support to my candidature.

The Orthodox faction had openly supported me and acknowledged my intervention to declare Cheppad St George Church as an archaeological monument. The SNDP Yogam and NSS leadership had also assured their support,” he said.

Balashankar alleged the BJP has fielded weak candidates in Chengannur and Aranmula despite being A plus constituencies of the BJP. “I doubt the state leadership has entered into a deal with the CPM to ensure Surendran’s victory  in Konni. The decision to field weak candidates in Chengannur and Aranmula will ensure the victory of CPM in these seats,” he said. 

‘BJP can’t dream of winning for next 30 yrs’

Balashankar said the BJP was run by a mafia in Kerala and the party cannot dream of winning the state for the next 30 years if it continues with the present leadership. He said Surendran’s insistence on contesting from Konni was mysterious. “How can a candidate campaign in two constituencies located far apart within two weeks,” he asked.

Balashankar said a victory in central Kerala would have changed the odds in favour of the BJP in the state. The party can grow in the state only by coordinating a Nair-Ezhava- Christian combination and central Kerala offers a fertile soil for it, he said. He claimed that Jose K Mani faction was willing to join the NDA and the BJP state leadership spoiled the opportunity.

Reacting to the allegations, Surendran said his charges do not  deserve an answer.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said CPM will not join hands with communal outfits for electoral gains. “I just cannot understand on what grounds he has raised such an allegation. His allegation that BJP leadership is a mafia could be true,” he said.  Congress leader Oommen Chandy said Balashankar’s revelations have underscored Congress allegation regarding a CPM-BJP deal to defeat the UDF in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections RSS R Balashankar CPM Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala BJP
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp