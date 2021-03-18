Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has witnessed more instances of Covid-19 infection among people who have received both doses of vaccine at a time the immunisation drive has progressed to the second phase.

According to the health experts, the vaccine beneficiaries should continue to maintain vigil as none of the available vaccines guarantee 100 per cent immunity against Covid-19.

“Cases of infection among some of the vaccinated have been reported from many parts of the state. It is expected as the aim of the vaccination is to prevent severe illness. It may not prevent mild or asymptomatic infection,” said an expert of infectious diseases in a government medical college hospital.

According to Indian Medical Association state secretary Gopikumar P, infection among those who have developed immunity through vaccination will not result in ICU admission or death.

While the infection developed among the vaccinated has been mild, they can still spread the disease.

“A health worker from Chengannur passed on the infection to her elderly mother-in-law who died of the resulting complications. That is why we advise people to follow SMS (Sanitise-Mask-Social Distancing) even after getting vaccinated,” said a doctor.

Oxford-AstraZeneca has claimed an efficacy of 62-90 per cent for its widely used Covishield vaccine while Covaxin has 81 per cent efficacy in its preliminary data from phase three trial, claims the ICMR-Bharat Biotech.

The two doses are taken within 28 days of one another. Immunity is expected to develop 15 days after the second dose.

“The vaccines offer immunity for six to 18 months or more. But SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus which can mutate and hence vaccines cannot not offer lifelong immunity. If there are strains that escape the resistance offered by vaccines, then there could be a full-blown disease,” said Gopikumar.

The state has been conducting a genomic surveillance to find out the mutant strains. However, the health department has not made the details public.

“We have not found variants of concern which can escape immunity as of now,” an expert who is a member of the Covid-19 core committee formed by the state government.

Close to 17 lakh people have taken the first dose of vaccine while 3.19 lakh people have received both the doses in the state till Wednesday.