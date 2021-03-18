Gopinath speaks with Chandy, softens stand

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Former MLA AV Gopinath began actively campaigning for UDF candidates in the assembly elections after the visit of former chief minister Oommen Chandy who agreed to look into the issue of reorganisation of the party after the elections.

Gopinath had earlier raised a banner of revolt against the district leadership and threatened to leave the Congress. On Wednesday, Gopinath inaugurated the election convention of Sumesh Achuthan, the Congress candidate in Chittur.

Oommen Chandy visited the house of Gopinath in Peringottukurissy on Tuesday midnight and held talks with him. Later, Gopinath said that he was satisfied with the talks held with Chandy and he would campaign for the elections.

Chandy advised Gopinath not to take hasty decisions on the eve of elections. Chandy came to Peringottukurissy from Kottayam where he was campaigning for UDF. Hundreds of Congress supporters had gathered at the house of Gopinath to receive him.