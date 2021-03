By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A 37-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant at Kannankuzhi forest in Thrissur district's Pilapara tribal colony.

Malayan Veettil Rajesh was attacked when he went to collect honey at around 8 am on Thursday, accompanied by a friend Rajan.

While Rajan ran away and narrowly escaped from the attack, the jumbo caught hold of Rajesh and killed him.

An official at Pariyaram forest range said the incident happened inside the forest 4 km from the main road.