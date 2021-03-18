STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala politics is not anyone’s property: RSS Ideologue Balashankar

After arriving here, I sought the blessings of senior pracharak Sethumadhavanji, pranta pracharak Harikrishnanji and Karyavah Radhakrishnanji.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:54 AM

R Balashankar RSS Ideologue

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

Senior RSS leaders say they were unaware of your interest in contesting from Chengannur.?
A: It is not true. I came to Kerala in January after informing the top leaders of BJP in Delhi about my interest in contesting the election from Chengannur. After arriving here, I sought the blessings of senior pracharak Sethumadhavanji, pranta pracharak Harikrishnanji and Karyavah Radhakrishnanji. They were supportive. 

Union Minister V Muraleedharan has said you have no role in Kerala politics? 

A: Kerala politics is not anyone’s exclusive property. It is for people to decide whether a person is worth or not. I had informed Muraleedharan over phone about my interest in Chengannur and he had welcomed me.

Do you think your candidature would have helped BJP win Chengannur?

A: Yes. I sensed that my candidature can help BJP win. It is my confidence which is rooted in my relations there.   

Many leaders have felt that your allegation about a tacit deal with CPM has adversely affected BJP’s prospects?

A: No. My allegation was in the context of Chengannur and Aranmula, which are A plus seats of BJP. Fielding weak candidates here will only benefit CPM. 

What is your future plan. Will you contest as an independent?

A: I am not a person who will contest against the party to spoil our chances. In fact, I am preparing to return to Delhi.

