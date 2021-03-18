Kerala politics is not anyone’s property: RSS Ideologue Balashankar

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

Senior RSS leaders say they were unaware of your interest in contesting from Chengannur.?

A: It is not true. I came to Kerala in January after informing the top leaders of BJP in Delhi about my interest in contesting the election from Chengannur. After arriving here, I sought the blessings of senior pracharak Sethumadhavanji, pranta pracharak Harikrishnanji and Karyavah Radhakrishnanji. They were supportive.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan has said you have no role in Kerala politics?

A: Kerala politics is not anyone’s exclusive property. It is for people to decide whether a person is worth or not. I had informed Muraleedharan over phone about my interest in Chengannur and he had welcomed me.

Do you think your candidature would have helped BJP win Chengannur?

A: Yes. I sensed that my candidature can help BJP win. It is my confidence which is rooted in my relations there.

Many leaders have felt that your allegation about a tacit deal with CPM has adversely affected BJP’s prospects?

A: No. My allegation was in the context of Chengannur and Aranmula, which are A plus seats of BJP. Fielding weak candidates here will only benefit CPM.

What is your future plan. Will you contest as an independent?

A: I am not a person who will contest against the party to spoil our chances. In fact, I am preparing to return to Delhi.