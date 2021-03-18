Kerala polls: Kazhakoottam becomes arena to renew fight over Sabarimala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran entering the fray in Kazhakoottam, it is clear the Sabarimala issue will take centre-stage in the constituency where Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran is seeking a fresh mandate.

Even though BJP state president K Surendan is contesting from the epicentre of the Sabarimala agitation in Konni, political observers say the real battle over Sabarimala is likely to take place in the IT town of Kazhakootttam located many kilometres away in the capital district.

By expressing regret for the incidents that had rocked the Ayyappa temple following the SC verdict over women’s entry in 2018, Kadakampally himself made Sabarimala a talking point in this election.

The minster, in fact, made the job easier for BJP which saw a huge potential in turning any anti-LDF sentiment among the people over Sabarimala against the Devaswom Minister and thereby wresting Kazhakoottam, where it had finished second in the previous assembly election.

Sobha, one of the leaders at the forefront of the BJP’s Sabarimala agitation, made her party’s intention clear in fielding her from Kazhakoottam.

“I have been assigned the task of defeating a minister who led the entire efforts to wreck the customs associated with Sabarimala and tormented lakhs of believers,” she told TNIE. The firebrand woman leader added that she was fighting as a “representative of the believers”, putting Kadakampally in a tight spot.

TNIE tried to reach Kadakampally for his comments but a close aide of the minister said he would not take questions on Sabarimala for the time being.

However, in fresh trouble for the minister, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Left’s position on women’s entry in Sabarimala was correct and defended the government’s actions following the SC verdict.

The Congress, which had derived maximum electoral gains from Sabarimala issue in the 2019 LS election, also wants to keep the issue alive.

“If Kadakampally has any sincerity left in him, the should publicly denounce Yechury’s stance on Sabarimala women’s entry issue,” said Congress candidate S S Lal. He said Kadakampally’s statement expressing regret over the incidents in Sabarimala was a sham.