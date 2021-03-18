Koduvally municipal secy denies permission for Pinarayi’s poll function

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Koduvally municipality secretary on Wednesday denied permission to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s poll programme here. The permission was denied on the ground that the bylaw doesn’t permit conducting a public convention at the bus stand which is owned by the municipality and that it would cause traffic block. The Election Commission had recommended the Koduvally mini stadium to conduct poll-related programmes.

Though LDF leaders had applied for permission a few days back, the secretary’s reply came on Wednesday. When uncertainty cast a shadow on the event, LDF leaders approached the election returning officer and took the consent to conduct the programme at the same venue by noon. Meanwhile, UDF councilor A P Majeed approached the state election commission alleging that the LDF election programme was conducted violating norms.

‘CONGRESS COMPROMISING ON SECULAR CREDENTIALS’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on Congress for compromising on secular credentials. “Only CPM can resist BJP in Kerala. Congressmen are becoming saffron party members as easy as changing one’s dress,” he said during the LDF election convention held in Koduvally. Pinarayi reminded that the victory of LDF is paramount to strengthen the democratic right to protest at the national level. “Congress is a big failure in resisting the advances of communal forces in the country.

Further, Congress has become part of such a communal campaign.” Pinarayi said that when LDF suggested a joint opposition against the Citizens (Amendment) Act (CAA), it was KPCC which showed reluctance. “IUML also supported KPCC,” he said. Koduvally LDF independent candidate Karat Razak, CPM central committee member Elamaram Kareem, among others, spoke.