STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC move for poll ads on buses hits EC hurdle

Delay by poll panel in allowing display of election-related  advertisements hurts cash-strapped corp’s aim to earn C2 cr

Published: 18th March 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

KSRTC bus

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The loss-making Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) move to raise money by allowing candidates and political parties to display advertisements on its buses this election campaign seems to have come unstuck. While the aim was to collect nearly Rs 2 crore, KSRTC is yet to get the Election Commission's (EC) approval for the proposal sent a few weeks ago, sources said.

With the scheduled date for the assembly elections -- April 6 — fast approaching, any further delay in getting EC's permission will derail the plan to infuse much-needed funds into the corporation."KSRTC is a sinking vessel. If EC permits advertisements on ordinary buses for electioneering, the corporation can raise nearly Rs 2 crore as we have over 3,000 buses," said a top official with KSRTC, on condition of anonymity.

KSRTC has decided to collect Rs 12,600, excluding GST, for a month for an advertisement space of 104 sq. ft on ordinary buses. Though the corporation has received plenty of publicity proposals from candidates and political parties, the delay in getting the permission have rendered the authorities clueless on the next course of action. 

In the 2016 assembly elections, the LDF used the exterior of a passenger train as a medium for political campaigning. The Nagercoil-Mangaluru Ernad Express became the first train to be branded with the LDF slogan in Malayalam ‘LDF Varum, Ellam Sariyakum’ (LDF will come, everything will be alright), along with images of its leaders. 

Queried on the matter, KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar said: "We are getting enquiries from candidates and political parties for advertisement on our buses. Private buses across the state have already started giving out space for election campaigning. We hope the Election Commission will approve the proposal without much delay."

He said the transport corporation has decided to provide a 10 per cent commission to agents for every advertisement canvassed."Earlier, private agencies enjoyed the advertisement revenue. Now, we have a tie-up with a third party and they will be responsible for printing and pasting the advertisement. Compared to Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 per advertisement earlier, we now receive nearly Rs 10,000," he said.

KSRTC is also planning to increase the revenue from advertisements by 10 fold and thereby earn nearly Rs 10 crore in a year or two. "We are also willing to provide double-decker buses entirely for advertising. Last month alone, we were able to generate a revenue receipt of Rs 2 crore through advertisements. We are planning to generate Rs 10 crore per month through advertising as KSRTC has huge potential," he said.
State Election Commissioner Teeka Ram Meena was unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Kerala Elections
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp