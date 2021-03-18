Poll, pooram may spark fresh spike in pandemic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to conduct Thrissur Pooram in all its grandeur on April 23 has baffled health experts as allowing large congregation of people during pandemic will undermine the continued vigil that helped the state contain the spread of infection.Incidentally the decision came on the first anniversary of the launch of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign against Covid-19. Though the authorities talk about implementing Covid protocol during pooram and festival exhibition that attract crowds, it remains to be seen how the protocol will be implemented. Over 10,000 people are said to have attended the Pooram in 2019.

According to the health experts, this is an ill-advised move given the current situation. “The decision amounts to dropping the ‘straightening the curve strategy’ before reaching its meaningful conclusion. What was the point in imposing stringent restrictions earlier if it was to let loose before achieving herd immunity through vaccination?” said a health expert.

The festivities across the state have been conducted in a low-key manner so far. There have been restrictions on the number of pilgrims while it required a Covid-19 negative certificate to visit Sabarimala temple.As per the latest Sero Prevalence survey by the ICMR, only 12 per cent of samples tested had developed antibodies, which means that a large number of people are still susceptible to infection.

After the survey results were out, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in praise of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign for checking the spread. He reiterated the need to keep the vigil at a press meet on Tuesday.However more people will be exposed to infection after the assembly election and Thrissur Pooram gets over, said experts. “It will take at least five to six months even to vaccinate the vulnerable. The signals we get from outside the state are not very encouraging,” said a member of Covid-19 core committee.