STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Poll, pooram may spark fresh spike in pandemic

According to the health experts, this is an ill-advised move given the current situation.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to conduct Thrissur Pooram in all its grandeur on April 23 has baffled health experts as allowing large congregation of people during pandemic will undermine the continued vigil that helped the state contain the spread of infection.Incidentally the decision came on the first anniversary of the launch of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign against Covid-19. Though the authorities talk about implementing Covid protocol during pooram and festival exhibition that attract crowds, it remains to be seen how the protocol will be implemented. Over 10,000 people are said to have attended the Pooram in 2019. 

According to the health experts, this is an ill-advised move given the current situation. “The decision amounts to dropping the ‘straightening the curve strategy’ before reaching its meaningful conclusion. What was the point in imposing stringent restrictions earlier if it was to let loose before achieving herd immunity through vaccination?” said a health expert. 

The festivities across the state have been conducted in a low-key manner so far. There have been restrictions on the number of pilgrims while it required a Covid-19 negative certificate to visit Sabarimala temple.As per the latest Sero Prevalence survey by the ICMR, only 12 per cent of samples tested had developed antibodies, which means that a large number of people are still susceptible to infection.

After the survey results were out, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in praise of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign for checking the spread. He reiterated the need to keep the vigil at a press meet on Tuesday.However more people will be exposed to infection after the assembly election and Thrissur Pooram gets over, said experts. “It will take at least five to six months even to vaccinate the vulnerable. The signals we get from outside the state are not very encouraging,” said a member of Covid-19 core committee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram COVID 19 Kerala elections
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp