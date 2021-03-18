Sitaram Yechury defends CPM’s Sabarimala action; Oppn calls it double standard

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF and BJP have reacted sharply to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s defence of the state government’s action, facilitating young women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple following the Supreme Court verdict in 2018. Yechury’s comments have come nearly a week after Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed regret over the incidents that happened at the hill shrine following the court order.

While Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the party has insulted the devotees yet again, BJP state chief K Surendran said Yechury’s statement has exposed the CPM’s double standard. The CPM leaders in the state have been staying clear of the Sabarimala discussions, with only three weeks remaining for the assembly elections.

Yechury said the state government was duty-bound to implement the court order.“I don’t know in what context he (Kadakampally) said it. The party’s stance on the matter remains the same. It was the apex court which pronounced a verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. The state government was duty-bound to implement the verdict,” Yechury told a television channel in New Delhi on Wednesday.

CPM has once again insulted devotees, says Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala said it has become evident that Kadakampally’s ‘regret’ was aimed at winning the majority community’s votes. “The party has once again insulted the devotees,” he alleged. Surendran said Yechury’s statement has shown that the Left does not stand with the devotees. “With this statement, the CPM’s double standards have been exposed once again. Contrary to its claims, the party does not support devotees,” he said.

Last week, Kadakampally had expressed regret over the violence that occurred at Sabarimala in the aftermath of the SC verdict. The Opposition parties were quick to term his comments as opportunistic in the wake of the upcoming polls. A section of Left activists too had expressed unhappiness over the minister’s remarks.”