TNIE impact: Good Samaritans extend help to endosulfan victims

Amiya Meethal

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Good souls never cease to exist. On March 9 and 10, TNIE carried two reports on the plight of endosulfan victims in Kasaragod, as part of the ‘Poll Dispatch’ travelogue series. Moved by their plight, people have come forward to do their bit. One of the reports was about eight-year-old Arpitha of Marpanaduka in Kumbadaje, who is physically and mentally challenged completely. She did not even have a fan in her house and was writhing in discomfort due to the searing heat.

Dhanya Menon, well-known cybercrime investigator, donated a table fan to Arpitha. Dhanya came to know about the TNIE report from Prasanna Edayillam, retired Navy commander, who hails fromMadikai in Kasaragod. “Arpitha is at least feeling some relief from the searing heat now,” said Ratheesh Kundamkuzhi, who works among endosulfan victims.

Besides, Edayillam arranged for an advanced wheelchair for 29-year old endosulfan-affected Bhavya of Movvar in Chengala, whose plight was also reported by TNIE. Her London-based friend Preetha Manoj bought the wheelchair. “The wheelchair is being assembled now and will soon be delivered to Bhavya,” said Edayillam.