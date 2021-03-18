STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM on entry of women in shrine

Speaking to media persons in Malappuram during his campaign trail on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there is no problem in Sabarimala now.

Published: 18th March 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala chief minister, pinarayi vijayan

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MALAPPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that after the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict on Sabarimala, the state government will discuss it with believers, including those who have a difference in opinion.

Speaking to media persons in Malappuram during his campaign trail on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there is no problem in Sabarimala now.

"Everything is going well. There is no need to discuss Sabarimala now. Now that the assembly election has come, some people have taken a keen interest in the shrine. Their purpose is clear. Just look at it as part of it. The issue was also raised during the local body elections," Vijayan said.

Regarding the Left government stand on women's entry to Sabarimala, which had become a big controversy in Kerala, Vijayan said: "The Supreme Court took a stand on the Sabarimala issue. The top court itself later made some concessions. Now the case is set aside for final judgment and when it comes, the government will then take a decision after consulting with all believers if they have specific opinions. That is something that has been made clear before."

Regarding the remark of Bharatiya Janata Party veteran O Rajagopal that there was an understanding between BJP and UDF in past to defeat the Left, Vijayan said the BJP leaders himself has made the revelation and that Congress should be ashamed.

Dismissing BJP leader R Balaahankar's allegation that there is a "deal between BJP and CPI(M) in some seats," as internal problems of the party, he said Congress has become B Team of BJP.

"We have heard the remark of BJP president that they will form a government if they can get 35 seats. Like in other states where Congress won, BJP is forming the government as Congress MLAs are joining BJP. Their intention is clear. Congress has become across the country," he added.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced. 

