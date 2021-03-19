After fresh charges, poll panel to screen voters’ list in all Kerala districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has decided to extend the screening of voters’ list to all districts after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala made a fresh bout of allegation that election ID card fraud has been detected across the state. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Thursday directed the district collectors and polling officers of nine more districts to file reports within Saturday on whether there were any irregularities in the voters’ list as alleged by Chennithala.

The officers of Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts were asked to file the reports on Wednesday itself after the Congress leader lodged a written complaint with the commission alleging that multiple voter ID cards were issued to several people. On Thursday, Chennithala filed another complaint alleging that manipulation was rampant in other constituencies such as Kannur, Kalpetta, Pattambi, Vaikom, Adoor and Udumbanchola.

EC working for transparent election: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena directed the officers to check if there were irregularities in the voters’ list published by the commission. Meena told TNIE that the commission was working for holding a transparent election and hence has asked the officers to file a report. If the allegations are proved right, then the poll panel will take legal action. Chennithala had come up with a serious allegation that the poll panel had issued multiple voter ID cards in several constituencies.