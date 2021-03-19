STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cashew, controversies to rule poll battle in Kollam

With no political party claiming complete sway in Kollam, the district offers exciting poll days ahead for voters as all major fronts fight it out to win their trust. 

By Unnikrishnan S & Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOLLAM: With no political party claiming complete sway in Kollam, the district offers exciting poll days ahead for voters as all major fronts fight it out to win their trust. LDF, which won all 11 assembly seats in Kollam in 2016, is no longer being seen as an “impossible to win” opponent by UDF. While the Left front has approached voters with the development plank of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, UDF is hopeful of winning through anti-incumbency against LDF and a better candidate selection.

It remains to be seen whether the camaraderie between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and fishermen in Kollam will convert into votes for the Congress. NDA too is hopeful of making inroads in a few seats based on its growing voter base. 

The district has a sizeable population in traditional sectors such as cashew, fisheries, coir making and plantations, who have a say in the poll outcome. The recent controversies and lack of development may prove to be a setback for LDF, especially Fisheries and Cashew Minister J Mercykutty Amma, the face of the government in the district. Seeking mandate for the sixth time from Kundara, she faced flak in party meets for her failure in reviving cashew industries and in managing the controversy over the deep-sea fishing deal. The Congress has fielded its state vice president  PC Vishnunadh against her. 

Actor M Mukesh, seeking a second term from Kollam constituency despite strong disquiet from local members, faces tough challenge from DCC president Bindu Krishna who has nurturing her ambition for the constituency for the past four years. LDF has an edge over rival parties in Kottarakara where it has fielded CPM state secretariat member K N Balagopal. He is facing R Reshmi of UDF and Vayakkal Soman of BJP. 

CPI, which contested in seven seats in 2016, has to be content with four this time. It would be busy quelling workers’ protest against its candidates in Chathanoor (G S Jayalal) and Chadayamangalam (J Chinchu Rani) in the coming days. Jayalal is facing Congress leader and former Kollam MP Peethambara Kurup. NDA, which was in second position last time, has fielded BJP’s B B Gopakumar. RSP, which lost in all seats it contested in the district last time, is also looking to perform better. Former minister Shibu Baby John is fighting CPM-backed independent V Sujith in Chavara.

