Gold, cash, valuables worth Rs 21 crore seized in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables worth over Rs 21 crore from the state in the run up to the assembly elections. As per the figures released by the Election Commission, illegally transported unaccounted cash, gold, freebies etc worth Rs 21.77 crore were seized from multiple locations ever since the election notification was issued. As per the official data, Rs 5.46 crore was seized, while the value of the precious metals seized came to the tune of Rs 15.23 crore.

The market value of drugs seized was pegged at Rs 68 lakh, while liquor seized by the agencies amounted to Rs 38 lakh. With 18 days left for the polls, the high-value seizure has caught the agencies by surprise.

They said that the seizure list would go up drastically in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said the vigilant approach of the Commission had resulted in the huge catch. “We have put up a strong network around to keep an eye on the movement of unaccounted cash and valuables. I am personally monitoring the seizures,” he said.

Meena added that 15 Central and state agencies are reporting to him daily on the illegally stashed cash and other valuables. “I am very serious about the matter and have asked the agencies to maintain extreme vigil,” he said.Meena added that the agencies are probing the motive behind the smuggling of cash and other valuables. “Whether they were intended for distribution to voters or for any other purpose, it would be revealed only after a detailed probe,” he said.