STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold, cash, valuables worth Rs 21 crore seized in Kerala

Security agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables worth over Rs 21 crore from the state in the run up to the assembly elections. 

Published: 19th March 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables worth over Rs 21 crore from the state in the run up to the assembly elections.  As per the figures released by the Election Commission, illegally transported unaccounted cash, gold, freebies etc worth Rs 21.77 crore were seized from multiple locations ever since the election notification was issued. As per the official data, Rs 5.46 crore was seized, while the value of the precious metals seized came to the tune of Rs 15.23 crore. 

The market value of drugs seized was pegged at Rs 68 lakh, while liquor seized by the agencies amounted to Rs 38 lakh. With 18 days left for the polls, the high-value seizure has caught the agencies by surprise.
 They said that the seizure list would go up drastically in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said the vigilant approach of the Commission had resulted in the huge catch. “We have put up a strong network around to keep an eye on the movement of unaccounted cash and valuables. I am personally monitoring the seizures,” he said.

Meena added that 15 Central and state agencies are reporting to him daily on the illegally stashed cash and other valuables. “I am very serious about the matter and have asked the agencies to maintain extreme vigil,” he said.Meena added that the agencies are probing the motive behind the smuggling of cash and other valuables. “Whether they were intended for distribution to voters or for any other purpose, it would be revealed only after a detailed probe,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp