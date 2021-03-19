It’s Jose K Mani who shifted loyalties: MP Joseph

By Express News Service

You have been involved with the Congress party after retirement. Why KC-J?

A: We are the two sides of the same coin. I’m contesting as a KC-J candidate, and have joined a party that has an ideologically different point of view like the BJP or the Communists.

You are contesting from KC-J while KC(M), founded by your father-in-law (K M Mani), is in the opposite camp.

A: I’ve not changed the party. When I got married, my father-in-law was with UDF. He has always been with UDF. It’s they (Jose K Mani and his party) who have shifted the loyalties.



Trikaripur is considered a CPM stronghold. What are your chances?

A: I would rephrase it and say Trikaripur was a CPM seat. It no longer is. This election will prove that.

What are your plans for Trikaripur?

A: Though CPM has been winning from the seat, the constituency is still under-developed and the Communists want to keep it that way. I want to bring development in the area.

What are your long-term plans?

A: I want to continue in politics, and I’m here to stay.